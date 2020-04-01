ISIS may launch lone wolf attack on cops during lockdown: Delhi police

Delhi Police has issued an official advisory stating that police personnel deployed for COVID-19 duty in the national capital are likely to be the target for the terror outfit ISIS during the 21-day lockdown.

"A reliable inputs indicate that the police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of law and order in Delhi during the COVID-19 duty may be targeted by suspected ISIS operatives," communication issued by Delhi Police on Tuesday night stated.

The secret message intercepted by the Delhi Police stated that the act may be in the form of 'Lone Wolf attack like stabbing, firing or ramming the pickets with a vehicle.'

In the likelihood of such an attack being conducted in the national capital, security has been tightened-fiELD staff have been reinforced with 'morchas and extra firepower' in order to tackle the situation.

In such times, the Delhi Police has to be hypervigilant, as it is also tasked with the responsibility of tracking phone numbers of people who have been asked to remain in-home quarantine.

"We handed over a list of 11084 phone numbers to police yesterday & 14345 phone numbers today of people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. The police will track if they are following the instructions on home quarantine or not," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provided an update on the Nizamuddin incident, saying that that 536 people, out of all those who were brought out of Markaz have been admitted to hospitals, and 1810 people have been put in isolation/quarantine.

In Delhi, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 152. Out of the total number of cases, 53 cases are from Nizzamuddin markaz.

Currently, there are 1637 confirmed positive cases in India and 38 deaths recorded.