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ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma', stabs them, details here

The attack took place around 4 am Sunday in Mira Road East at an under-construction building where Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen were posted.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma', stabs them, details here
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Police in Mira Road near Mumbai have arrested a 31-year-old for allegedly attacking two security guards with a knife early Sunday. The assault came aft questions about the guards’ faith and whether they could recite the Kalma, an Islamic declaration of faith. When they said no, he stabbed them, officials said. The suspect, Jaib Zubair Ansari, had been viewing ISIS-propaganda videos online. Authorities are examining if extremist ideology played a role.

Guards attacked at 4 am at building site

The attack took place around 4 am Sunday in Mira Road East at an under-construction building where Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen were posted. According to police, Ansari was in the area and walked up to the men. He asked their names and religion, and they answered. He then asked if they could read the Kalma. After they said they could not, he allegedly pulled a knife and slashed both.

Mishra suffered severe wounds, including damage to his intestines. Sen was left with minor injuries on his back and escaped into a security cabin, police said. After the attack, Ansari fled. Sen contacted police, and the two injured men were taken to Wockhardt Hospital. Doctors say the guards are stable and remain under treatment.

CCTV led to arrest in under 90 minutes

A Maharashtra Police team arrived at the scene shortly after the alert about the stabbing.

Using area CCTV footage, investigators identified Ansari and located his rented home in Mira Road East’s Naya Nagar area. He was taken into custody within one-and-a-half hours of the incident. Naya Nagar Police Station filed a case based on Sen’s complaint. The probe revealed Ansari’s browsing history allegedly included repeated access to ISIS-related propaganda videos. Sources said Ansari studied in the US until 2019, then returned to India and lived alone in a rented flat in Mira Road.

Investigators also found that his landlord had allegedly told him to vacate the flat by May 5. Ansari had been employed as a chemistry and mathematics teacher at a coaching centre until three to four months ago.

ATS takes over case, warns against rumours

Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken charge of the investigation. Naya Nagar police and the ATS are jointly probing whether the incident has broader ideological or extremist connections. Police issued an official statement asking citizens not to share rumours or unverified claims about the incident. They warned that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading misinformation related to the case.

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