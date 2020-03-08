ISIS-linked couple accused of planning terror attacks in Delhi arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province from Okhla area of the national capital.

They have been identified as Jahanzeb Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Baig.

The police claimed that the accused were in contact with senior ISKP operatives, ISIS members from Afghanisthan, and were trying to influnce Muslim youth to conduct terror attacks in the national capital.

It was also found out by the law enforcement agencies that they were running a social media platform called ''Indian Muslim Unite', which was used to mobilise people for the anti-Citizenship act-National Register of Citizens-protests.

"A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hinda Bashir Beg, linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests." Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.