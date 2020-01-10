Headlines

ISIS-inspired terror module targeting Hindu leaders across Delhi-NCR, reveal suspects post-interrogation

The terrorists were also instructed to target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, the individuals revealed under interrogation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 02:03 PM IST

A special cell of the Delhi Police on Friday interrogated the three suspected terrorists with alleged ISIS links, who were arrested a day ago from Wazirabad. According to sources, the said individuals have revealed that they had received orders to launch an assault on a camp of police and army recruits.

Further, they said that the instructions had dictated them to target Hindu political leaders across Delhi-NCR, and by extension, the country. The terrorists were also instructed to target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, the individuals revealed under interrogation. 

The interrogation also revealed that the suspected terrorists had sought to identify their targets with the help of electoral posters across the national capital, where the Hindu leaders would be depicted with their name and photo.

Additionally, it is also said that the individuals involved in the ISIS terror module used some sort of code language to communicate among themselves. The special cell of the Delhi Police is currently engaged in attempting to decode the language.

A special cell of Delhi Police arrested three people with alleged ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday after a brief encounter. The said persons were detained by Delhi Police while the law enforcement agency is still conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Delhi police stated that the accused were eventually arrested after fourteen rounds of firing.

In a press conference, Delhi police informed that the terrorists had links with ISIS, and were radicalised by the terror outfit.

The three terrorists have been identified as-Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz, and Abdul Samad. They were among the six people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder.

"Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz and Abdul Samad are among 6 people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder. They were held after a brief exchange of fire in Wazirabad when they were on way to meet a contact person today morning," PS Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell) said.

He also said that they were receiving instructions from a foreign leader via social media and was planning to carry out terrorist strikes in UP and NCR region.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, informed the DCP.

"Three pistols of 9 mm recovered. They were conspiring to carry out a terrorist strike in UP/NCR. They were receiving instructions from foreign handler via social media. A preliminary probe reveals this is ISIS-inspired module," Khuswaha said.

Earlier, sources revealed to Zee News that the terrorists-Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last witnessed in West Bengal's Siliguri.

