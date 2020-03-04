'ISIS far more advanced in using social media than UK, US', says army chief

Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that terrorist organisation ISIS was far more advanced in using social media than the 21st-century forces like the US and the UK.

"In Iraq and Syria, it is the ISIS an organisation steeped in 17th century, was far more advanced in using social media than the 21st-century forces like the US and the UK," he said.

The army chief was speaking at a seminar on the theme with the theme 'changing characteristics of land warfare and its impact on the military' in New Delhi.

Gen Narvane also emphasised on China's military might, saying that "China has not been involved in real hardcore combat for a few decades now, yet its regular showcasing of its military might has created this aura of China being the undisputed military leader in key technology domain."

Talking about the last year's Balakot airstrikes, the army chief said that if one is skillful, escalation does not always lead to war. "Balakot airstrike saw short intense escalatory cycle in full media blare whr sohisticated info narratives played an imp role. It demonstrated that if you play escalatory game with skill,military ascendence can be established in cycles that don't necessarily lead to war," he said.

He also said that icons of the 20th century warfare like large main battle tanks and fighter aircract are on their way out. "We are also focusing on dynamic response. We are refining our capacities on both the western and northern borders. We are developing both kinetic and non-kinetic methods," Gen Narvane added.

He also expressed concern over the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak and said that he hoped it is a 'coronavirus-free seminar'.