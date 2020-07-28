ISI plotting terrorist attack in Ayodhya, J&K in August: Intel report

Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to carry out a terrorist attack at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 15, intelligence reports have said.

Sources in intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday that the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack.

According to intelligence agency R&AW, the ISI had planned to send three to five groups of terrorists in Ayodhya for the attack.

Indian intelligence agency revealed that Pakistan wants the terrorist group to carry out separate attacks and in such a way that it appears as an internal attack within India.

VVIPs are also on the hit-list of the Pak agency so the impact of the attack is felt far and wide, the intel report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Incidentally, this is also the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intel reports said the ISI is also planning the attack in Jammu and Kashmir through a group comprising JeM and Taliban trained by Pak Army.

Twenty Talibani terrorists have been trained by SSG of Pak Army in Jalalabad to undertake an attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

To facilitate such attack, Pakistan Army is helping a group of 20-25 terrorists infiltrate from the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) and another group of 5-6 terrorists from Indo-Nepal border.

On the report of security agencies input, vigil at the IB and LoC has been increased.