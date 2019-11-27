ISI orders terrorists to target policemen and sarpanchs, expand terror network

Pakistan's spy agency has been in cahoots with lone Hizbul Mujahideen commander to activate its terror network in an effort to disrupt peace in the Kasmir valley. As per sources, Pakistan's spy agency ISI has ordered the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to target policemen and sarpanches.

The recent anti-terror operations conducted by the security forces have almost decimated the Hizbul Mujahideen terror network with only one commander identified as Riaz Naikoo active in the valley.

According to the sources, ISI officers and Hizbul terrorists held a meeting in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's Nikiyaal Sector on November 19 to plan further attacks in Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ashfaq Barwaal, Yusuf Qari and Jais-e-Mohammad terrorists Rahman Khan.

In the meeting, the terrorists were asked to prepare a hit-list of the name of sarpanches who won the recently concluded Panchayat election. The sources state that the sarpanches defied the terrorists' orders to boycott the election. The ISI also ordered to prepare another list of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who are working with the Indian army to wipe out terrorism in the valley.

Pakistan has been trying to ramp up terrorism in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. They have tried to rake up the issue in the UN with no support from the International community over the issue.

Recently, two people including a Sarpanch were killed while four others sustained injuries in two different attacks in Kashmir valley.

A Sarpanch and a government employee were killed and two civilians hurt when terrorists opened fire at them in Anantnag district's Hakura where government officials and panchayat representatives were present. Sources in the police say that after the government programme 'Back to Village' got over, terrorists opened fire at them.

"It seems that the terrorists wanted to target the Sarpanch. We have recovered pistol bullet casings from the spot. Later, while escaping, terrorists hurled a grenade too," said a police officer privy to the information.