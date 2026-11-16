ISI-linked terror group takes responsibility for killing Punjab police officer

Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan has claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur through a social media poster, which police are investigating.

An alleged Pakistan-backed terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur, sources said.

A poster attributed to the group recently circulated on social media, claiming that it was behind the killing. The message also carried a threat to police personnel and security forces, stating, "We will kill less on the streets and more in homes."

The organisation is allegedly operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. However, Punjab Police has not independently verified the poster or confirmed the group's claim.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PK Sinha said the poster had gone viral on social media and that investigators were examining its authenticity.

Vinod Kumar's body found near Gurdaspur bypass

The 42-year-old head constable's body was discovered near the Maankaur Bypass in Gurdaspur. He was posted in the Technical Services Wing and worked as a wireless operator attached to the Sujanpur police station.

Kumar, a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had travelled to Sangrur for training. According to his family, he contacted his brother on Sunday night and asked him to pick him up from the bypass while he was returning from duty.

His brother reached the bus stand but could not get in touch with him despite repeated calls. The family then searched for him in the area, including checking buses, but initially found no trace of him.

More than an hour later, they discovered his body near the bypass.

Police confirm head constable was shot dead

Police officials said Kumar had suffered injuries to his head. ADGP Parveen Kumar confirmed that he had been shot, with the bullet hitting his head. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also referred to CCTV footage that he claimed showed two masked men abducting the head constable before killing him.

"Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men kidnapping Head Constable Vinod Kumar and shooting him dead," Majithia said.

He questioned the security situation in the state, asking, "If a police personnel himself can be kidnapped and murdered, how can ordinary Punjabis expect to remain safe?"

Shahzad Bhatti network under scrutiny

The alleged claim has brought the Shahzad Bhatti network under renewed scrutiny. Intelligence agencies suspect that the network could be linked to the killing.

Bhatti is accused of operating Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan as a proxy terror organisation. The Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) was declared a banned terrorist organisation by the Union Home Ministry on September 16. Bhatti was also designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The investigation is examining the possible involvement of the network, even as police continue to verify the social media poster.

Five Punjab Police personnel killed this year

Kumar's murder is among a series of targeted killings of police personnel in Punjab. Five policemen, including a home guard, have been killed in such incidents in the state so far this year.

The latest incident has raised concerns over the safety of police personnel and the possible involvement of Pakistan-linked terror networks in targeted attacks.