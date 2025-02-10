The romantic track Ishq Na Kario is out, marking actor Abhishek Kumar’s on-screen debut. Released by Dhanbad Talkiez and produced by Rajessh Singh, the song showcases Kumar’s transition from theatre to cinema.

The much-awaited romantic track ‘Ishq Na Kario’ is finally out, marking the on-screen debut of actor Abhishek Kumar. Released under the banner of Dhanbad Talkiez and produced by Rajessh Singh, the song introduces audiences to a fresh new face who carries years of theatre experience into this new journey in the world of cinema.

Directed by filmmaker Shadab Ahmad, known for his unique storytelling style, the song captures the bittersweet emotions of love and heartbreak through beautiful visuals and a heartfelt performance by its lead pair, Abhishek Kumar and Sana Sultan Khan. Set against the breath-taking landscapes of Dehradun, the song’s soulful composition by Vidyut Goswami, combined with Abdul Shaikh’s melodic vocals and Vimal Kashyap’s poignant lyrics, creates an emotional resonance that lingers long after the music stops.

A Confident First Step

For Abhishek Kumar, this is more than just a debut—it is a culmination of years of dedication to his craft. Having trained rigorously in theatre with Asmita Theatre Group under the guidance of Arvind Gaur, Abhishek has performed in multiple plays across India, including the critically acclaimed Court-Martial and adaptations of Saadat Hasan Manto’s hard-hitting works. His ability to convey deep emotions through subtle gestures and intense expressions is a skill he has honed over the years and it shows in Ishq Na Kario.

Despite being his first on-screen performance, Abhishek carries himself with natural ease and conviction. His expressions shift seamlessly between the euphoria of love and the pain of separation, making his performance deeply relatable.

A Promising On-Screen Pairing

Opposite him, Sana Sultan Khan, already an established name in the music video space, adds charm and elegance to the song. The chemistry between the two is both natural and compelling, bringing the emotions of the song to life. Speaking about Abhishek, Sana shared, “He has this raw energy that translates beautifully on camera. It’s always exciting to work with someone who is so passionate about their craft.”

What’s Next for Abhishek?

With Ishq Na Kario finally out, Abhishek Kumar’s cinematic journey has officially begun. While he is enjoying the response to his debut song, the young actor is already looking ahead. Abhishek is keen on making a strong impact with his silver screen debut and is on the lookout for a unique script that challenges him as an actor. He is in talks with a few producers and directors for his Hindi film debut, carefully choosing a project that aligns with his vision as an artist.

If his confident screen presence in this song is any indication, he is on the right path toward making a mark in the industry.

Disclaimer-

