Isha Foundation row: SC transfers plea from Madras High Court to itself, asks police not to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Delhi Files The Bengal Chapter: Vivek Agnihotri divides his third instalment into two parts, will release in...

Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Sunny Deol walked out of this film, it turned out to be masterstroke for Akshay Kumar, broke his flop streak, earned...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Millie Bobby Brown kisses Jake Bongiovi in adorable photos from her fairytale wedding in Italy: 'Forever and always'

Millie Bobby Brown kisses Jake Bongiovi in adorable photos from her fairytale wedding in Italy: 'Forever and always'

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

HomeIndia

India

Isha Foundation row: SC transfers plea from Madras High Court to itself, asks police not to...

The apex court transferred to itself a habeas corpus petition filed before the high court by a man, who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of the Isha Foundation.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Isha Foundation row: SC transfers plea from Madras High Court to itself, asks police not to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a relief for Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to not act further in pursuance of the Madras High Court order asking it to probe the alleged illegal confinement of two women at its ashram.

The apex court transferred to itself a habeas corpus petition filed before the high court by a man, who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of the Isha Foundation.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order after Isha Foundation approached the apex court challenging the Madras High Court's September 30 order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against the Foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed that the police shall not take any further action in pursuance to the high court's order. It said the police will file the status report, as directed by the high court, before the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Foundation, sought a stay of the high court order and said around 150 police officials have entered the Foundation's ashram and are probing every corner.

The bench, which interacted with the two women in chambers through video-conferencing, were told that police had left the ashram on Wednesday night.

It said the two women had also informed the court that they were residing at the foundation voluntarily.

The apex court said the matter would be heard in the week commencing October 14. During the hearing, the bench sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the high court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation.

The high court had on September 30 passed an interim order on a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr S Kamaraj, who sought a direction from the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside the Isha Foundation before the court and set them at liberty.

The petitioner was a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. He has two daughters and both had masters in Engineering. Both of them joined the Isha Foundation. The grievances of the petitioner was that the Foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing their parents and relatives to meet them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement