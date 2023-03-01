Is your checkout journey losing your business money?

In this digitalisation era, customers are diverted towards the e-commerce marketplace from the physical stores. Nowadays, setting up an online business has become much easier and more profitable than retail outlets, as it reduces the shop rental expenses, no cost on the upkeep of inventory, etc. Customers get various options in one place, providing them with a convenient buying experience. Setting up an online business and displaying attractive merchandise is not sufficient, but the merchants who invest their money in providing the best shopping experience will stand apart from the crowd. Here comes the checkout experience into play.
As the global e-commerce market is expanding exponentially, the concept of the checkout journey is gaining importance equally with digital payments. The checkout journey is a process where customers finalise a product, add them to the cart, and proceed to make the payment with a suitable payment option. Successful transaction completion is not an end but a beginning of the customer experience, so the merchants must provide a smooth checkout experience.
Any bad customer experience means a loss of revenue to the merchants. This applies to both physical stores and online stores. Let's say a customer tries many products but leaving the store with an empty hand is not a good sign for the merchant. In e-commerce sites, also customers buy many products at a single time. If that customer finds any inconvenience in the checkout journey, customers may cancel the whole order, leading to a business loss. What is the point in spending lakhs of rupees on marketing to increase the number of potential customers if it fails to convert them to paying buyers?
India is facing a high abandonment rate depending on the industry, so it's important to do everything to keep the checkout experience simple and friction-free.
Merchants should consider the following points in mind while providing the hassle-free checkout journey:-
Customer experience is crucial. Here are some reasons why the checkout journey has to be prioritised:-
Knowing about the range of elements that constitutes checkout, its benefits, and its features, it's crucial to streamline the checkout process and make it as fast as possible. Likewise, consumers, today expect a quick and easy purchase process, and catering to their needs will automatically reduce cart abandonment rate and increase conversions.
