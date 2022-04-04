Is wearing a mask mandatory in your city? Check list of states where it's not compulsory anymore

Headlines

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

Fatty liver: Yoga asanas to keep liver healthy

10 Bollywood celebrities with weird phobias

Skin Infection: 5 home remedies to treat scabies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

HomeIndia

India

Is wearing a mask mandatory in your city? Check list of states where it's not compulsory anymore

Last month, the Centre had announced that all containment measures will end on Mar 31. But the wearing of face mask was advised.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Covid-19 cases in India continue to decline, many states have started lifting Covid-19 restrictions including wearing masks.  

States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 1 decided that there will be no fine for not wearing a mask. In the national capital, the fine for not wearing a mask in public places was Rs 500.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra also lifted all Covid-related restrictions from Saturday, April 2, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year.

However, the government has advised the people to use masks even though it hasn’t been made compulsory.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that anyone wants to wear a mask, they can of course wear it,

Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states in India during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

READ | India logs less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the 1st time in 715 days

Telangana

Telangana health department on Thursday declared that wearing face masks is no longer mandatory in the state.  

 However, it said that it was advisable to wear a mask while in crowded places and hospitals and for those suffering from comorbidities.

Bengal lifts Covid restrictions, but masks to continue

The West Bengal government has lifted all restrictions imposed in view of the Covid pandemic but said the mask mandate will continue.

Late last month, the Centre announced that all containment measures will end on March 31. But wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing were advised.  

Meanwhile, India Monday recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days.

The total tally of Covid cases in the country rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry Monday morning update.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE