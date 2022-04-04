Is wearing a mask mandatory in your city? Check list of states where it's not compulsory anymore

Last month, the Centre had announced that all containment measures will end on Mar 31. But the wearing of face mask was advised.

As Covid-19 cases in India continue to decline, many states have started lifting Covid-19 restrictions including wearing masks.

States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 1 decided that there will be no fine for not wearing a mask. In the national capital, the fine for not wearing a mask in public places was Rs 500.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra also lifted all Covid-related restrictions from Saturday, April 2, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year.

However, the government has advised the people to use masks even though it hasn’t been made compulsory.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that anyone wants to wear a mask, they can of course wear it,

Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states in India during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

Telangana

Telangana health department on Thursday declared that wearing face masks is no longer mandatory in the state.

However, it said that it was advisable to wear a mask while in crowded places and hospitals and for those suffering from comorbidities.

Bengal lifts Covid restrictions, but masks to continue

The West Bengal government has lifted all restrictions imposed in view of the Covid pandemic but said the mask mandate will continue.

Meanwhile, India Monday recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days.

The total tally of Covid cases in the country rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry Monday morning update.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.