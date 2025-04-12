According to Downdetector, an online tracker where users can report outages, complaints peaked at 2,355 around 1:00 pm. Several social media platforms, including X, were also flooded with posts highlighting failed payments and delays in transactions.

More than 2,000 users reported disruption in United Payment Interface (UPI) services -- an everyday online payment platform in India.

According to Downdetector -- an online tracker where users can report outages -- complaints peaked at 2,355 slightly before 1:00 pm. Several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), were also flooded with posts highlighting failed payments and delays in transactions. Leading UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm have been affected by the outage. Several banking apps, including those of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the ICICI Bank, also faced technical issues.

NPCI issues statement

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) -- the government entity that oversees the UPI network -- said in a post on X that it was working to resolve the issue.

"NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated," the NPCI said. "We regret the inconvenience caused."

Spike in UPI outages

Saturday's was the sixth major UPI outage over past one year and the third such outage in a span of just three weeks.

In an outage on March 26, UPI services remained down for nearly three hours. The most recent service disruption occurred on April 2, when there were hundreds of outage reports on the Downdetector website.