Is TMC losing its influence? Mass resignations in municipal bodies widen party cracks, MP attends BJP-led meet

more than 100 councillors have reportedly resigned across the state, and 17 councillors and local leaders have been arrested in the past few weeks due to varied allegations. The recent events point out to cracks in Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

Since the West Bengal Assembly Election last month, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been facing an internal crisis as, in less than a month, more than 100 councillors have reportedly resigned across the state. This mass exodus from Mamata Banerjee’s party is being seen as a sign of political instability within the party and as another major setback after its defeat in the election.

Not just the state, it seems that the formidable force that Mamata was, has now been weakened even at the party’s grassroot level. A significant unrest in the municipalities, mainly controlled by the Trinamool, led to mass resignations with senior leaders like Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar quitting the party’s posts.

Kakoli Ghosh exposes party’s weak points

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has quit as the party's Barasat district president post. She has accused the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) of treating party workers “poorly” in the run up to the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls and claimed that the political consultancy firm was not “directly under the control” of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

She attributed TMC's loss of five of the seven Assembly seats in the limits of Barasat Parliamentary constituency to the “cumulative effect” of anti-incumbency and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

After quitting her post, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and six other MLAs attended West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s administrative review meeting at Kalyani on Tuesday.

Political experts view her presence politically significant as it went beyond its simple purpose of administrative purpose.

Amid these resignations, 17 councillors and local leaders have been arrested in the past few weeks due to allegations of extortion and corruption.

Mass resignations in these municipalities

Among the latest resignations were in Diamond Harbour Municipality, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s political turf, on Monday. There, eight TMC councillors submitted their resignation letters at once.

Another setback has been Bhatpara Municipality, where 30 of the total 35 councillors in the municipality, including chairperson Reba Raha, resigned last Friday.

In the Halisahar Municipality, 16 out of 23 councillors resigned, according to the report, and 14 councillors from Kanchrapara Municipality resigned.

Other significant municipalities where mass resignations have taken place include Garulia Municipality, which saw 18 resignations, North Barrackpore Municipality that saw15 and Contai Municipality with 14 resignations.