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Is there shortage of petrol, diesel in India? Here's what govt says after PM Modi's 'save fuel' appeal

On Sunday, while speaking at an event in Telangana, PM Modi appealed to citizens to use petroleum products cautiously in the wake of a global energy crisis sparked by the Iran war. "Today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint," he said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 11, 2026, 07:30 PM IST

Is there shortage of petrol, diesel in India? Here's what govt says after PM Modi's 'save fuel' appeal
The statement comes after PM Modi urged citizens to use petroleum products cautiously (Photo credit: ANI).
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The central government on Monday (May 11) said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG, or crude oil in the country as it urged people to not panic. The assurance came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on fuel amid a global energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran. During an inter-ministerial briefing on the situation in West Asia, officials said India has enough fuel stocks and that the government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the country.

What did govt say?

Speaking at Monday's briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said India has sufficient stocks of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel. She said that around 90 percent of India's energy imports were coming from the conflict-hit region, but that the government had taken quick measures to minimise any disruption. Sharma advised citizens against panic buying, adding that the prime minister's appeal should be viewed as an effort towards energy conservation and reducing economic burden on the country during a period of global uncertainty. "The government of India has taken several effective steps to ensure fuel supply to common consumers with minimum inconvenience," she said.

What is PM Modi's appeal?

On Sunday (May 10), while speaking at an event in Telangana, PM Modi appealed to citizens to use petroleum products cautiously in the wake of the global energy crisis sparked by the US-Iran war. "Today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petroleum products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," the PM said.

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