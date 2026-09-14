FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Director Mayura Pradhan’s Tula Pahata Beautifully and Sensitively Explores a Love Story Spanning Three Generations

Director Mayura Pradhan’s Tula Pahata Beautifully and Sensitively Explores a Lov

Jai Jai Ram’ from ‘Ramayana’: A Song That Turns Devotion Into a Cinematic Experience

Jai Jai Ram’ from ‘Ramayana’: A Song That Turns Devotion Into a Cinematic Experi

Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions

Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's London visit sparked row after his Silverstone photos went viral, with Opposition questioning investment purpose and funding.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's London visit has sparked a political row after his photos from the Silverstone Circuit went viral. The Opposition has questioned whether the four-day trip is really about investments or a personal visit.

    Opposition questions Silverstone photos

    Vijay is currently in London to meet business leaders regarding investment opportunities for Tamil Nadu. Controversy arose after photos of him with actor Trisha at the Silverstone Circuit surfaced on social media. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had previously supported Vijay's decision to travel abroad within 100 days of taking office to attract investments for development and job creation.

    But after the Silverstone pictures surfaced, he took a swipe at the Chief Minister. "The picture is different in the media. See how he is attracting investments," he said sarcastically. Nainar Nagendran, the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, also voiced concerns. He inquired about the Chief Minister's companions and whether the trip to London was professional or personal.

    Also read: Gurugram Woman Biker Case: Car owner makes big statement, reveals who was behind the wheels

    BJP, DMK seek clarity on investment purpose

    "There are reports that some people have travelled with him. I don't know who went or whom he took along," Nagendran said. He inquired about the use of government funds for the trip, the investments Vijay aimed to attract, the number of meetings possible within four days and the investment commitments resulting from the visit.

    "If it is a personal trip, there is nothing to say. But if he has gone to attract investments, he should explain whom he met and how much investment is expected," he said, adding that Vijay should give details after returning to Tamil Nadu. The DMK also attacked the Chief Minister. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said people in Tamil Nadu were facing power cuts, electricity shortages and law and order issues. "In the history of Tamil Nadu, we have never seen such an uncivilised and such a dummy Chief Minister as this," Udhayanidhi said. He claimed that rather than addressing the concerns, the Chief Minister was making disparaging comments about himself, his party, and his leader and was unable to respond to inquiries about state matters.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Director Mayura Pradhan’s Tula Pahata Beautifully and Sensitively Explores a Love Story Spanning Three Generations
    Director Mayura Pradhan’s Tula Pahata Beautifully and Sensitively Explores a Lov
    Jai Jai Ram’ from ‘Ramayana’: A Song That Turns Devotion Into a Cinematic Experience
    Jai Jai Ram’ from ‘Ramayana’: A Song That Turns Devotion Into a Cinematic Experi
    Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions
    Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London?
    Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Bhooth Bangla, crosses Rs 250 crore
    Mirzapur The Movie box office day 10: Pankaj Tripathi film beats Bhooth Bangla
    Tarun Tejpal Case: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief surrenders before Goa Court after SC's order
    Tarun Tejpal Case: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief surrenders before Goa Court
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
    From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
    From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement