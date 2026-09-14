Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attracting investments or holidaying in London? Silverstone photo goes viral; opposition questions

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's London visit sparked row after his Silverstone photos went viral, with Opposition questioning investment purpose and funding.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's London visit has sparked a political row after his photos from the Silverstone Circuit went viral. The Opposition has questioned whether the four-day trip is really about investments or a personal visit.

Opposition questions Silverstone photos

Vijay is currently in London to meet business leaders regarding investment opportunities for Tamil Nadu. Controversy arose after photos of him with actor Trisha at the Silverstone Circuit surfaced on social media. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had previously supported Vijay's decision to travel abroad within 100 days of taking office to attract investments for development and job creation.

But after the Silverstone pictures surfaced, he took a swipe at the Chief Minister. "The picture is different in the media. See how he is attracting investments," he said sarcastically. Nainar Nagendran, the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, also voiced concerns. He inquired about the Chief Minister's companions and whether the trip to London was professional or personal.

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BJP, DMK seek clarity on investment purpose

"There are reports that some people have travelled with him. I don't know who went or whom he took along," Nagendran said. He inquired about the use of government funds for the trip, the investments Vijay aimed to attract, the number of meetings possible within four days and the investment commitments resulting from the visit.

"If it is a personal trip, there is nothing to say. But if he has gone to attract investments, he should explain whom he met and how much investment is expected," he said, adding that Vijay should give details after returning to Tamil Nadu. The DMK also attacked the Chief Minister. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said people in Tamil Nadu were facing power cuts, electricity shortages and law and order issues. "In the history of Tamil Nadu, we have never seen such an uncivilised and such a dummy Chief Minister as this," Udhayanidhi said. He claimed that rather than addressing the concerns, the Chief Minister was making disparaging comments about himself, his party, and his leader and was unable to respond to inquiries about state matters.