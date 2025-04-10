As 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana extradition to India from the US took place (Tahawwur Rana News), Pakistan has disowned the terrorist while making a distance from him. Pakistan’s quick response showed its fear of what Rana might reveal in his further interrogation.

As 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana extradition to India from the US took place (Tahawwur Rana News), Pakistan has disowned the terrorist while making a distance from him. Pakistan’s quick response showed its fear of what Rana might reveal in his further interrogation. India’s neighbour said that the plotter is no longer its citizen. Releasing an official statement in this regard, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, “Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents in the last two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear.”

Pakistan’s concern amid extradition of Tahawwur Rana

The statement shows increasing concerns over what would Rana’s trial might expose about Islamabad’s terrorist plans in the past years. This also indicates the 2008 Mumbai attacks plotter’s deep connections with the Pakistani Army and intelligence services agency, ISI. According to sources and experts, the Mumbai Terrorist Attack accused have close links with both these groups.

This also support India’s long-standing claim of Pakistan being behind the execution of Mumbai Terror Attack. Tahawwur Rana India return from the US will be followed by his jail term in India as he will stay in the Tihar Jail.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

64-year-old Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistan-born Canadian national who is also believed to be linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba and so is also reportedly called LeT terrorist. Tahawwur Rana US extradition became possible after the US Supreme Court rejected his application to evade extradition. He was also a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, who is a US citizen.