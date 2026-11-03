Is Rahul Gandhi visiting the US from November 16? BJP takes 'kamchori' jibe over foreign trip

Rahul Gandhi's possible US visit from November 16 has given the BJP fresh ammunition, with party leaders taking a swipe at the Congress leader over his foreign trips.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, is likely to visit the United States from November 16, with programmes being planned in New York and Chicago. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet members of the Indian diaspora and university students. The LOP is likely to return to India before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

However, Rahul Gandhi's proposed trip to the US has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party leaders questioning his frequent foreign trips.

Pradeep Bhandari takes 'kamchori' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to his X handle and slammed the LOP over his US trip. ''Rahul Gandhi just cannot stay in the country! Rahul Gandhi about to enjoy another vacation& meet his Anarchic partners as he plans to travel to United States between 16th-19th. When he spends more time abroad and less in the country how does Congress expects vote from people of India! There is no "Vote Chori", there is only 'Rahul Gandhi Ki KamChori','' he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi just cannot stay in the country! Rahul Gandhi about to enjoy another vacation& meet his Anarchic partners as he plans to travel to United States between 16th-19th. When he spends more time abroad, and less in the country how does Congress expects vote from people of India! There is no "Vote Chori", there is only "Rahul Gandhi Ki KamChori" — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 3, 2026

Other BJP leaders question Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trips

On Monday, BJP MP Sudhanshu questioned Gandhi's foreign trips and his alleged links with foreign organisations. ''Rahul Gandhi ji, the less discussion there is about you and your family's most suspicious foreign travels and connections with foreign entities, the better! Before preaching about democracy and raising questions about constitutional institutions, also tell the people of the country why foreign help and foreign narratives are resorted to on every issue?'' the BJP MP wrote.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also raised the issue of Gandhi's foreign travel, claiming that the Congress leader had spent around Rs 60 crore on his overseas trips and questioning who had funded them.