Is Rahul Gandhi meeting his ‘chaos collaborators’? BJP takes a dig over his reported Vietnam visit

Rahul Gandhi’s reported Vietnam trip has drawn BJP criticism and social media trolling. Check out viral clips and netizens' reactions to Gandhi's reported foreign trip amid the Congress party's campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has reportedly left India for an overseas trip after participating in the party's ‘Goy Rakhonn Yatra’ in Goa. Several clips on social media, particularly X, claim that Gandhi headed to Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi, but the Congress party has not yet confirmed anything about his alleged trip abroad.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and its supporters are bashing the LOP over his absence in India amid the Congress party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other political parties.

Where is Rahul Gandhi headed?

Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, wherein netizens claimed that Rahul Gandhi was spotted travelling abroad again, and this time to Vietnam. A video reportedly shared by a user named Ashish Seth on his Instagram handle, where he captioned the post, ''Travelling to Vietnam business class with rahul gandhi,'' with a Smiling Face with Sunglasses emoji.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, several users brutally trolled Rahul Gandhi over his 'seriousness' in politics. One user wrote, ''The Crown Prince has left for Vietnam again! Dream job for everyone: stage a protest, create chaos for a week, then go on vacation for months. But why does Rahul Gandhi visit Vietnam every few months? What does he do there, and whom does he meet?''

The Crown Prince has left for Vietnam again! Dream job for everyone: stage a protest, create chaos for a week, then go on vacation for months. But why does Rahul Gandhi visit Vietnam every few months? What does he do there, and whom does he meet? https://t.co/We2xxzy4Y1 October 19, 2026

''What's cooking in Vietnam? This is Rahul Gandhi's 4th secret trip to Vietnam in recent times. Rahul Gandhi went to Vietnam in - New Year 2025 - March 2025 - New Year 2026 - October 2026 All the trips were long, Congress gave no information of the trip, no official meetings. Is it work, holiday, Leisure, family or planning to destabilise India?'' wrote another.

Even several BJP's official state handles trolled the LOP, with BJP Assam saying, ''Off to Foreign trip to take lessons in regime change! The name is Rahul Gandhi.''

''Off to Vietnam for a crash course in regime change! The name is Rahul Gandhi. While the political drama continues back home, the next lesson awaits abroad!'' wrote the official X handle of BJP Andhra Pradesh.

Off to Vietnam for a crash course in regime change! The name is Rahul Gandhi. While the political drama continues back home, the next lesson awaits abroad! https://t.co/mmR0aVMn8x — BJP ANDHRA PRADESH (@BJP4Andhra) October 19, 2026

While speaking to IANS, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, ''Look, Rahul Gandhi does this every time. After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on holiday for two months. Perhaps he went to Vietnam then, and maybe he has gone to Vietnam again this time.''

Another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, took a jibe at Gandhi and wrote, ''RAHUL GANDHI IS BACK TO DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST: TAKING A BREAK AND ENJOYING A HOLIDAY! Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India! During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? - Enjoying a break - Meeting his “chaos collaborators”? A man who spends more time chilling than working—and then shouts, “Vote Chori!”

Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip comes amid Congress' SIR campaign

Rahul Gandhi's reported departure comes amid the Congress-led Opposition campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations of 'vote chori'. Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is set to hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.