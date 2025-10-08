Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness? Bigg Boss' Paras Chhabra shares MAJOR update, 'talked to his doctor...'

Premanand Maharaj is battling from Polycystic Kidney Disease since 2006, and a recent video clip of him has made his followers concerned about his deteriorating health. TV actor Paras Chhabra, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, recently posted a story on Instagram, sharing a major update on his health

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness? Bigg Boss' Paras Chhabra shares MAJOR update, 'talked to his doctor...'
    Premanand Ji Maharaj is a renowned Indian Hindu guru. Popular celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are his followers, who regularly visits him in Vrindavan. Premanand  Maharaj is battling from Polycystic Kidney Disease since 2006, and a recent video clip of him has made his followers concerned about his deteriorating health.

    In the video, that is now going viral, Premanand Maharaj's face was swollen and his eyes were red during his sermon (pravachans), which indicated towards his ill health. This became a major concern for his followers. His eyes also looked swollen and was not able to open his eyes properly.  There was no 'chandan; on his forehead and his voice was also trembling in the video. Despite his ill health, he continued to preach to his devotees late into the night.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, now an update has come regarding his health. Vrindavan's Premanand Ji Maharaj is now showing signs of improvement. In another video, he himself explains that his hands are now in good condition. He is able to work with them, there has been improvement, and his eyes are opening. Premanand ji Maharaj is resting at the Kelly Kunj Ashram. However now he is is undergoing daily dialysis. In the video his body was swollen and he has bandages on both hands.

    Premanand Ji Maharaj Kidney Disease

    Maharaj has been suffering from Polycystic Kidney Disease. He came to know about it in 2006, when his normal stomach pain was diagnosed as kidney damage. Initially diagnosed in Kanpur and later confirmed in Delhi, that both of his kidneys were damaged. Since then, Maharaj moved to Vrindavan and devoted himself to chanting the name of Radha. He affectionately named his kidneys Krishna and Radha. Due to his kidney ailment, he requires regular dialysis. His health has been deteriorating for the past several days.

    Shri Kali Kunj Ashram issued an official notice stating that, Maharaj's padayatra has been suspended indefinitely due to health reasons. Devotees at Kali Kunj Ashram in Raman Reti, gather daily for his darshan.

    Paras Chhabra shares update

    Meanwhile, TV actor Paras Chhabra, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, recently posted a story on Instagram, stating that he had spoken with the Premanand Ji Maharaj's doctor, who said that the he is currently doing well. Paras Chhabra has met the saint, where he revealed that he had struggled with depression. His condition had worsened to the point where he even began contemplating death. He believed he was suffering from cancer. Apparently, Paras Chhabra is garnering considerable attention these days for his 'religious' podcast, and his spiritual guests.

