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Is PM Modi tapping Rahul Gandhi's phone? Congress MP renews open debate challenge

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday created a massive controversy after alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting his phone tapped, as he renewed his open debate challenge once again. However, the senior Congress leader did not provide any proof to support his allegations.

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Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

Is PM Modi tapping Rahul Gandhi's phone? Congress MP renews open debate challenge
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Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday created a massive controversy after alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting his phone tapped, as he renewed his open debate challenge once again. However, the senior Congress leader did not provide any proof to support his allegations.

Rahul made the remarks while responding to a question during a question-answer session on popular photo sharing app Instagram.

"The proof is here, it is in this phone... The Prime Minister knows it because he taps my phone. The moment he comes for debate, one on one debate, everybody would know who is controlled by foreign powers, who is an anti-national, since when he has been anti-national and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Rahul said when asked about proof that PM Modi is 'controlled' by foreign powers.

(This is a developing story)

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