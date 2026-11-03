Is Pakistan behind choking Delhi, pushing AQI to 330, making it 'very poor'? Satellite images reveal truth

Delhi AQI 330 very poor before Diwali. Pakistan Punjab farm fires 4.2 times higher than Indian Punjab, pushing smoke to Delhi. Severe AQI likely in 3 days.

Delhi's air turned 'very poor' days before Diwali, with AQI around 330 on Tuesday and three stations crossing 400. GRAP II curbs are in place a week earlier than last year. Just on Oct 30, AQI was 60 after rain and October was the cleanest in 8 years, with avg AQI of 167, but on Nov 2 it slipped into 'very poor' for the first time this season.

Why pollution spiked early

Pollutants are trapped by stubble burning, low wind speeds, and landlocked topography. Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana are a factor, but according to NASA FIRMS data quoted by Dawn, there were 13241 fires in Pakistan's Punjab between October 1 and October 29, compared to 3158 in Indian Punjab, a 4.2-fold increase.

In the Lahore rice area, nearly half of these 6655 fires occurred in the final seven days of October alone. On November 2, Lahore's AQI exceeded 500, making it the most polluted city in the world. Fires in Pakistan increased by 33% between 2019 and 2025, while fires in Punjab, India, decreased by 95% between 2021 and 2025. Punjab in India had five times as many fires as Punjab in Pakistan in 2019. Currently, smoke from Pakistan is being carried to Delhi NCR by northwesterly winds and the low wind speed is preventing contaminants from spreading.

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Will Delhi's air get worse?

According to IMD, there will be more smoke for four more days due to northwesterly winds. Pollution will be trapped close to the ground when temperatures drop and winds are calm. Within three days, experts warn, Delhi could see severe AQI (over 400). Many farmers could not harvest in October due to untimely rain from Cyclone Arnab and may now burn stubble together, adding to the smoke. Diwali firecrackers will further worsen the situation.