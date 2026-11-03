FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam, check direct link, steps to download and more

CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam

IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI

IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlanta

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Is Pakistan behind choking Delhi, pushing AQI to 330, making it 'very poor'? Satellite images reveal truth

Delhi AQI 330 very poor before Diwali. Pakistan Punjab farm fires 4.2 times higher than Indian Punjab, pushing smoke to Delhi. Severe AQI likely in 3 days.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 02:06 PM IST

Is Pakistan behind choking Delhi, pushing AQI to 330, making it 'very poor'? Satellite images reveal truth
Delhi AQI 330 before Diwali as stubble smoke from Pakistan and Punjab chokes NCR.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's air turned 'very poor' days before Diwali, with AQI around 330 on Tuesday and three stations crossing 400. GRAP II curbs are in place a week earlier than last year. Just on Oct 30, AQI was 60 after rain and October was the cleanest in 8 years, with avg AQI of 167, but on Nov 2 it slipped into 'very poor' for the first time this season.

Why pollution spiked early

Pollutants are trapped by stubble burning, low wind speeds, and landlocked topography. Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana are a factor, but according to NASA FIRMS data quoted by Dawn, there were 13241 fires in Pakistan's Punjab between October 1 and October 29, compared to 3158 in Indian Punjab, a 4.2-fold increase.

Untitled Design 2026 11 03T134916 951

In the Lahore rice area, nearly half of these 6655 fires occurred in the final seven days of October alone. On November 2, Lahore's AQI exceeded 500, making it the most polluted city in the world. Fires in Pakistan increased by 33% between 2019 and 2025, while fires in Punjab, India, decreased by 95% between 2021 and 2025. Punjab in India had five times as many fires as Punjab in Pakistan in 2019. Currently, smoke from Pakistan is being carried to Delhi NCR by northwesterly winds and the low wind speed is preventing contaminants from spreading.

Untitled Design 2026 11 03T135004 660

Also read: Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion; says CEO John Ternus

Will Delhi's air get worse?

According to IMD, there will be more smoke for four more days due to northwesterly winds. Pollution will be trapped close to the ground when temperatures drop and winds are calm. Within three days, experts warn, Delhi could see severe AQI (over 400). Many farmers could not harvest in October due to untimely rain from Cyclone Arnab and may now burn stubble together, adding to the smoke. Diwali firecrackers will further worsen the situation.

Untitled Design 2026 11 03T140130 405

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam, check direct link, steps to download and more
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam
84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India vs Pakistan 2027 ODI World Cup clash sparks record ticket frenzy
84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India-Pakistan WC 2027 clash ticket frenzy
'No Rallies Till Nov 11': Delhi traders demand ban over Rs 14000 crore losses, warn of handing over shop keys
'No Rallies Till Nov 11': Delhi traders demand ban over Rs 14000 crore losses
US Midterm Elections 2026: Will Donald Trump's possible defeat help India in trade deal, H-1B visa talks?
Will India drive harder bargain with Trump?How midterm polls could change ties
IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI
IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement