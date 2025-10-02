Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood called Pakistan a “banana republic with a nuclear bomb” and labelled Army Chief Asim Munir a “Jihadi General.” In an interview, he slammed Pakistan’s military ideology, Asia Cup trophy row, US ties, and warned that the Balochistan movement is becoming more serious.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Pakistan blackmails India with a nuclear war. (Representative Image)
Is Pakistan a banana republic with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a jihadi general? In a scathing attack on the South Asian Islamic nation, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood described Pakistan as a "banana republic" and labelled its army chief a "Jihadi General". Talking to the ANI, he said that the Pakistani military is made up of ideologically driven officers who are intent on exerting control over others.

Is Asim Munir Islamic jihadi general?

The spymaster said, "He (Asim Munir) is an Islamic Jihadi General. 'Hindus and Muslims cannot live together', can you imagine an Indian General speaking like this? Never. Ours are professional officers; they are ideological officers." He added, "Their ideology is to rule, and their definitions of victory and defeat are different. It is a victory for them if they did not give up our land, even though people died."

'Banana republic with nuclear weapon'

Talking about Pakistan's theatrics in the Asia Cup 2025, Vikram Sood said, "It's hilarious... It'll never happen anywhere in the world. That's a banana republic reaction. That's what we've got as a neighbour. A banana republic with a nuclear weapon." After Indian players refused to take the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, he took the trophy with him. Though the Indian side said that they were ready to take the trophy from some one else, the PCB refused and went away with it.

 

(Donald Trump with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir in the White House.)

Ex-RAW chief Vikram Soon on Balochistan

The ex-RAW chief also talked about the Balochistan problem while talking to the ANI. He said, "Balochistan is a long problem... Earlier, the middle class and the lower middle class played no role in the movements. Now it's become middle-class... So it is more dangerous because you've got an educated lot of people. The movement is far more serious than I remember seeing it for the last 20 years."

Pakistan-US bonhomie!

Talking about the Pakistan-US bonhomie, the spymaster said, "They're (Pakistan) probably looking for protection from the Americans by showcasing their rare earth minerals on a plate. You can spend 20 years trying to find rare earths, yet you may not find it, it's so rare... They will get some money out of it, and some of it will get transferred to the Cayman Islands or Geneva, Zurich, London... That is the level at which they operate normally." 

