Is Pak-China 5th-Gen jet collaboration a cause for concern for India? IAF Chief responds

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said Pakistan's reported collaboration with China on fifth-generation fighter jets is a cause for concern for India.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Saturday said Pakistan's reported collaboration with China on fifth-generation fighter jets is a cause for concern for India, but added that the Indian Air Force has the capabilities to deal with the threat for now.

Speaking at an annual press conference ahead of Air Force Day, Singh said India needs to accelerate the induction of fifth-generation fighter aircraft and push ahead with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

"Reports suggest that Pakistan may acquire them in the near future. There are even reports that their pilots are already undergoing training in China. Undoubtedly, this is a cause for concern. However, is it a no-go situation? I wouldn't agree with that," he said.

Integration is key

Singh stressed that the effectiveness of a fighter aircraft depends not only on the platform itself but also on how well it is integrated with other military capabilities.

"Pakistan has possessed other platforms in the past, yet they haven't been able to achieve anything significant with them during Operation Sindoor. Similarly, if we effectively integrate the platforms we are purchasing and inducting, we should be able to counter this threat—at least for the time being, until they fully integrate these new aircraft into their own systems," the Air Chief Marshal said.

He said India cannot afford delays in acquiring aircraft of the next generation and would need to consider alternatives if the AMCA programme does not progress as planned.

"We must prioritise the early induction of an aircraft of this generation. We need to push the AMCA program forward; if there are delays, we must make alternative decisions," he added.

India looks to finalise MRFA deal

India is looking to finalise the much-awaited multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) deal within the current financial year, provided the ongoing process proceeds as planned, Singh said.

The government in February cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government-to-government framework. The proposed acquisition is aimed at strengthening the combat capability of the Indian Air Force.

Price negotiations and other key issues related to the proposed acquisition are currently underway.

Singh also disclosed that Russia has offered its Su-57 fighter jets to India, although no decision has been taken on the proposal.

IAF needs more fighters

On the declining strength of the IAF's fighter squadrons, Singh said the force needs to induct at least 36 to 40 aircraft every year over the next few years.

He stressed that air power remains an important component of India's overall military capability and said the country needs to continue strengthening its air power.

The Air Chief also spoke about the role of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, saying "We have to have an AI-augmented force," and underlined the need for India to develop a fighter jet engine domestically.