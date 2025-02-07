According to the study, 57 percent of oral cancer cases observed in recent years have occurred among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol consumption.

The number of oral cancer cases is rising significantly in India, particularly among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol use, according to a study. VPS Lakeshore Hospital released the data on Thursday during a press conference, based on research conducted by its Head and Neck department. According to the study, 57 percent of oral cancer cases observed in recent years have occurred among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol consumption.

The hospital made this revelation based on a study conducted among 515 patients over ten years across the country, from July 2014 to July 2024.

The research found that 75.5 percent of the affected individuals were men, while 24.5 percent were women. It was also noted that 58.9 percent of the patients had comorbidities, with 30 percent of them suffering from multiple conditions.

Meanwhile, 41.4 percent of the patients had no comorbidities. The study further highlighted that 282 patients (54.7 percent) were diagnosed at an early stage, while 233 (45.3 percent) had advanced-stage cancer.

