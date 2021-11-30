Is Omicron in India? Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya makes BIG announcement

Amid growing concerns over new COVID-19 variant Omicron in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (November 30) said in Rajya Sabha that no cases of Omicron has been recorded in the country so far.

On the other hand, Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to extend the date for the reopening of the school for students due to Omicron fears. The Maharashtra government has decided that schools from Class 1 to Class 7, in Mumbai, will now open on December 15, 2021. The earlier date was set at December 1. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took the decision after looking at the Omicron threat. At present, according to the decision of the government in other cities, schools will open from tomorrow i.e. from December 1.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said the sample of one of the two recent South Africa returnees appears different from the Delta variant but he did not say anything about Omicron.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka health minister said, "There is a delta variant for the past nine months only, but you are saying that one of the samples is Omicron. I cannot say about it officially. I am in touch with the ICMR and central government officials." The sample has been sent to ICMR, he said.

"There is a 63-year-old man whose name I should not disclose. His report is a bit different. It appears different from the Delta variant. We will discuss with the ICMR officials and will let people know by the evening what it is," Dr K Sudhakar said.