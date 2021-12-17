Is Omicron at community transmission stage? Infectious disease specialist explains

The World Health Organisation has declared that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is at community transmission stage in the UK and South Africa. The fast spreading new variant of concern which appears to spread 70 times as quickly as the Delta variant in respiratory airways.

Rising number of cases in India has put local authorities on high alert. India currently has 83 cases of the Omicron variant, with Maharashtra having the maximum caseload of over 30 Omicron cases. Mumbai has 13 of them, prompting the authorities to tighten the COVID-19 protocol for the upcoming holiday season. To prevent the spread of the new virus, prohibitionary orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in Mumbai from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve.

With Omicron reported in 77 countries already and community spread confirmed in at least two, authorities in India are on high alert. Infections without travel history have raised fears of possible community spread in India.

Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease specialist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai notes that, “A lot of recent omicron cases have had no travel history or any history of contact with someone who had travelled abroad, in that sense omicron seems to have a stage of community transmission. But this is not surprising.”

Dr Gilada explains there are four stages of disease transmission. While cases are imported in the first stage and found only in those with travel history, individuals infected in the second stage have come in contact with those with travel history. Infections here can be traced back to the source. In stage three community transmission takes place.

“Stage three is the stage of community transmission which means individuals who test positive are randomly found positive and you cannot always trace back what the source was. Also, you cannot trace back to the person who has a travel history,” explains Dr Gilada.

In the last stage, several clusters of infection are seen across the country. The infectious disease specialist noted that pandemic history is proof that infections spread much before they are detected. “By the time you realize that the infection is in a city or a state it probably has spread even further. Because the diagnosis of a new variant is retrospective. The genomics study and the reports become available only a few days or weeks after the patient is diagnosed and even this number is probably like a tip of an iceberg; it's only a small fraction of what the two numbers actually are,” she explains.

The doctor noted that previous COVID-19 outbreaks have taught us that it is almost impossible to prevent the entry of a very infectious strain. “For example, the Delta was a very infectious strain and how much ever countries tried, over the next few months every country had a Delta surge. In the same way omicron is a very infectious strain So we know that we are going to see a surge in the number of omicron cases in the days to come,” she said.

Dr Gilada states that the strategy going forward is early diagnosis of the illness and ramping up of genomics study facility so as to pick up Omicron and other variants of concern easily. Further the drill will be the same with isolating individuals who test positive and ramping up vaccination, as she notes that vaccines appear to work against severe illness.

“Because we know that whatever the variants are, the vaccines do seem to work in terms of preventing severe infections, hospitalisation and death. Although Omicron seems to be very infectious the data coming in from other countries is showing that the infection is mild and the number of severe infection and death especially in the vaccinated population is really low,” she said.