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Is Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage 'un-Islamic'? This is what Jamaat president said

Is Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage 'un-Islamic'?

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Is Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage 'un-Islamic'? This is what Jamaat president said

Muslim cleric Maulana Razvi calls Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage unlawful under Sharia, saying both partners must be Muslim for nikah to be valid.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Is Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage 'un-Islamic'? This is what Jamaat president said
Cleric declares Omar-Nidhi marriage unlawful under Sharia.
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All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has called Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan unlawful under Sharia, two days after the couple announced their wedding.

Cleric's objection to the marriage

Maulana Razvi said a marriage is lawful under Sharia only if both partners are Muslim. Since Omar Abdullah is Muslim and Nidhi Razdan is not, he termed it unlawful, adding it would have been permissible if she had embraced Islam before nikah. He described their union as 'najaayaz', meaning unlawful under Sharia.

What he said about Sharia rules

The cleric explained his position by stating that Islam has particular laws about marriage. He claims that a marriage cannot be deemed lawful from a religious standpoint if one spouse is not Muslim. His assertion is predicated on how he personally understands Islamic law.

Also read: Can you burst crackers this Diwali in Delhi-NCR? Supreme Court eases ban with conditions

Legal status of the marriage

The cleric's comments represent a religious perspective and do not determine whether the marriage is lawful. In India, the law, not a religious edict, determines whether a marriage is lawful. According to the Special Marriage Act of 1954, interfaith marriages are lawful and neither partner must convert. Religious beliefs or fatwas are not legally binding and cannot supersede Indian law.

Although the remarks have highlighted the distinction between religious convictions and individual liberty, the couple's marriage is still lawful if it is registered in accordance with the relevant legislation. Yet, neither Omar Abdullah nor Nidhi Razdan has addressed the cleric's comments. 

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