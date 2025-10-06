Is October 7 a public holiday? Why are schools, colleges in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh closed tomorrow? Know reason here

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh schools are closed on October 7, 2025, to observe Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This holiday honours the sage who authored the Ramayana. Both state governments have declared a public holiday to celebrate his legacy with cultural programs and festivities.

On October 7, 2025, schools across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, a significant cultural and religious holiday dedicated to honouring Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Significance of the Day

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated as the first poet (Adi Kavi) of Indian literature and is credited with composing the Ramayana, one of Hinduism’s most important texts. His birth anniversary is observed with great respect, especially in northern India, where cultural programs and religious ceremonies pay tribute to his contributions. The day symbolises reverence for literature, devotion, and the cultural heritage of India.

Schools closed in Delhi

The Delhi government has declared October 7, 2025, a public holiday in honour of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had included the Valmiki Jayanti holiday in its official calendar released earlier this year. This means all government schools, colleges, and offices in Delhi will be closed for the day. The decision aims to allow students, teachers, and citizens to participate in commemorative events organised throughout the city.

Events such as processions, prayer meetings, and cultural performances will take place in various parts of the capital. The government and community organisations actively participate in spreading awareness about Maharishi Valmiki’s life and legacy during these celebrations.

Holiday announcement in Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced October 7 as a public holiday statewide. All educational institutions, government offices, and banks will be closed in observance of the festival. This move follows requests from the Valmiki community and aligns with the state government’s commitment to honouring important cultural observances.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend and support several functions marking the day, emphasising the importance of preserving India’s rich literary traditions.

What this means for students and residents

For students, teachers, and parents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, October 7 will be a day off from academic activities, providing an opportunity to engage with the cultural events and festivities dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki. It also reflects the government’s respect for India's diverse heritage and acknowledgement of its historical figures.

In summary, the closure of schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on October 7, 2025, honours Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, celebrating the sage’s timeless influence on Indian literature and culture.