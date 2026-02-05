Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnant, details here

In a rather disturbing event, a 20-year-old mute and deaf Mumbai woman was raped and impregnated by her father, who has been arrested after DNA tests confirmed his relationship with the foetus.

The incident, reported in the city's Cuffe Parade neighbourhood, began in September last year. Police arrested a second man and detained a 17-year-old boy, both identified by the victim's daughter as her rapists. The father was arrested after DNA tests matched him out of 17 suspects.



