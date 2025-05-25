As of May 24, there are a total of 18 active Covid-19 patients in Thane, 273 in Kerala, 35 in Karnataka with 32 in Bengaluru alone, 23 fresh cases were registered in Delhi, one each in Hyderabad and Noida, among others.

Amid India’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The announcement also included the unfortunate news of one COVID-19 related death. Currently, there are 18 active cases in the city, with one patient undergoing treatment in a medical facility and the rest in stable condition under home isolation.

To ensure preparedness, hospitals and healthcare facilities have been placed on high alert, with resources mobilised to facilitate a swift response. The health department continues to monitor the situation closely and has pledged to keep the public informed with regular updates. Citizens are urged to follow health and safety guidelines and cooperate with authorities to mitigate the spread.

About the JN.1 Variant

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases across Asia is attributed to the JN.1 variant and its related descendants, part of the Omicron family. Newer subvariants, such as LF.7 and NB.1.8, both linked to JN.1, are spreading rapidly, according to Singapore’s health authorities.

The JN.1 strain, a descendant of the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant, is currently classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest” rather than a “variant of concern.” WHO has also assessed the global public health risk from JN.1 as minimal.

Symptoms

Infections caused by JN.1 typically result in mild upper respiratory symptoms, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and muscle weakness. Some cases also report mild gastrointestinal issues, loss of appetite, or persistent nausea. These symptoms generally subside within four to five days.

Advisory

With cases rising swiftly, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. To stay safe, individuals are advised to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and adhere to other COVID-19 precautions.