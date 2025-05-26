In India, NB.1.8.1, a new sub-variant of COVID-19, has been detected. In April, its sample was gathered and sequenced. However, the SARS-CoV-2 samples that were sequenced in India in the last few weeks were of the BA.2 and JN.1 varieties.

The NB.1.8.1 sample is considered a descendant of the Omicron lineage JN.1 and was submitted for genome sequencing to INSACOG from Tamil Nadu.

As of May 2025, NB.1.8.1 was classified by the World Health Organisation as "Variant Under Monitoring" (VUM), meaning that although it has mutations that may be worth monitoring, it is not now a "Variant of Interest" because of its minimal risk to global public health.

The variant is derived from recombinant ancestor XDV.1.5.1, with the earliest samples reported from January 22, 2025. According to an Indian Express investigation, this variation has eight mutations in the spike protein compared to JN.1 and six mutations in the spike protein compared to other circulating LP8.1.

According to preliminary research, NB.1.8.1 may have a higher transmissibility rate than some of its earlier forms because of its increased binding affinity for human receptors.

According to reports, 22 nations submitted 58 NB.1.8.1 sequences to the global COVID-19 genome sequencing database.

Symptoms of the NB.1.8.1 Subvariant

The NB.1.8.1 subvariant of Omicron presents symptoms similar to those seen in earlier strains of Omicron. Commonly reported symptoms include:

Mild fever: A slight increase in body temperature, which may persist over time.

Sore throat, congestion, or cough: Typical upper respiratory symptoms.

Headaches and dizziness: Often reported as part of the overall symptom profile.

Nausea, loss of appetite, and discomfort: Gastrointestinal issues may affect some individuals.

Fatigue, muscle weakness, and anxiety: General feelings of tiredness and unease are common.

Sleep issues and brain fog: Some cases report difficulty sleeping and impaired cognitive function.

Loss of taste or smell, which was a hallmark symptom in earlier waves of COVID-19, is now rarely observed with this subvariant.

These symptoms are generally mild in vaccinated individuals but can vary based on personal health conditions and vaccination status. Anyone experiencing symptoms should consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and care.