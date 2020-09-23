'Is Netflix permitted to violate an individual's fundamental rights?' Mehul Choksi asks Delhi HC

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeIndia

India

'Is Netflix permitted to violate an individual's fundamental rights?' Mehul Choksi asks Delhi HC

Businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam, during the hearing on an appeal against Netflix`s documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires" on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court whether the streaming service is permitted to violate an individual`s fundamental rights.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam, during the hearing on an appeal against Netflix`s documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires" on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court whether the streaming service is permitted to violate an individual`s fundamental rights.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Choksi, also asked whether Netflix`s claim to remain unregulated and being beyond the jurisdiction of writ courts in India is legal.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing Choksi`s petition against a single-judge bench order dismissing his plea seeking pre-screening of the documentary, slated the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

Appearing for Choksi, advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Mudit Jain and Anshul Agarwal argued that it is a travesty of justice that a person had approached the writ court for protection of his fundamental rights to a fair investigation, which is a facet under Article 21 of the Constitution of India; however, he was relegated to avail his remedies before the civil court.

Senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Netflix, argued that the appellant is not entitled to any relief, as he is not a Citizen of India, as he has forsaken his citizenship, and therefore, not entitled to the protection of any fundamental right.

The said argument was responded by Aggarwal stating Mehul Choksi left India prior to any registration of FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and thus, his not being in India cannot be read against him.

The plea stated that the petitioner is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, was the promoter of Gitanjali Gems Ltd and has been falsely accused of various crimes in India, and is presently under investigation or standing trial by and before various authorities and/or courts."The settled principle has always been and must always remain that trial by media cannot be permitted and Courts are obligated to intervene and protect the rights of the accused where a premature or unfair portrayal in a motion picture would unfairly prejudice the accused person`s investigation or trial," the plea has said.

Earlier Choksi`s plea was dismissed by the single bench of Justice Naveen Chawla, who observed that there are no regulations to control the content on the over-the-top (OTT) media service, and asked him to approach the appropriate forum or file a civil suit in the matter.

The documentary is said to be based on the rise and fall of India`s most infamous billionaires including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi other business tycoons accused in several alleged scams.

In his plea filed before the single-judge bench, Choksi had sought directions to the Central government to take steps to regulate the Netflix Inc and Netflix Entertainment Service India LLP insofar as the release of content having the possibly prejudicial effect on pending investigations and trials is concerned.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Accident or Kremlin’s revenge? Putin’s speech on Prigozhin’s death sparks suspicion over Russia plane crash

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim; check latest forecast here

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

'No Constitutional fraud in abrogating Article 370': Centre tells Supreme Court

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE