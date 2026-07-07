Is Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opened to traffic? Here's what the govt said

Traffic has been resumed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link on late Monday night after hours of being shut for vehicular movement, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's office.

Traffic has been resumed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link on late Monday night after hours of being shut for vehicular movement, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's office and added that the government is trying its best. According to the CMO, the traffic was restored after 19 hours. The incident occured after a major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit.

The water accumulated near the Pune Expressway, another name for the Missing Link, and the debris that fell on the road due to landslides have been completely removed, after which the road has been opened again for vehicular traffic, traffic police said. Karan Shikalgar, Police Sub-Inspector, Traffic Police Karan Shikalgar said that the Vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there. The traffic police are constantly trying to organise the vehicular movement. the Police said that if there is any obstacle on the new route, then we will divert the traffic to the old route.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link or simply Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a 13.3-km stretch designed to bypass the 19.8-km Khandala ghat between Khopoli and Sinhgad Institute. The expressway was shut down after a monsoon-triggered landslide in the state. The closure of the stretch, believed to be an engineering marvel, occured just after nine week of being opened to traffic

After being shut due to landslides, Pune Traffic SP Shivaji Pawar appealed to the people to avoid travelling towards Mumbai through the old Mumbai-Pune Highway as well as the Expressway.

"The connecting link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is currently completely closed due to a landslide. The old expressway route is shut due to waterlogging, and a landslide has occurred on the old highway as well. The entire route from Pune to Mumbai is currently blocked. The Mumbai-to-Pune lane remains operational with no issues, although traffic is moving slowly. We appeal to everyone to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide full details once the road is cleared. You should only set out for Pune from Mumbai if it is an emergency; that lane is operational," he had earlier said.

In another incident, a landslide occurred at Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai-Pune railway route. The Railway authorities have been carrying out the debris removal work on a war footing, and efforts are underway to restore the route.

Earlier, the Pune traffic authority stated that all the roads going from Pune to Mumbai have been closed due to landslides and waterlogging in various areas because of relentless rains since the last 48 hours.

Mumbai heavy rains alert

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed the entire civic administration to remain on high alert on Monday in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of continued heavy rain.

The civic body said around 150-170 mm of rainfall was recorded across different parts of Greater Mumbai in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday appealed to people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across several parts of the state, affecting road and rail traffic and prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

"People should avoid travelling to tourist destinations for the time being and should leave their homes only when absolutely necessary. Strong winds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour are blowing in many areas, and the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for some places with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected today and tomorrow," Mahajan said.

(With ANI inputs)