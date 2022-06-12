Is KCR launching a national party? All we know about Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi

Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to foray into national politics.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been meeting politicians from several other parties for a proposed front against the BJP, may form a national party, media reports said. His national party's name will be Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and it will work outside the state as well. Here's all that we know about BRS.

While it is not officially confirmed that KCR will launch the BRS, a CMO release on Sunday night gave some indications. The release said Telangana NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) from all across the world have endorsed KCR's decision to foray into national politics.

"Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to foray into national politics," the release said.

"Telangana NRIs coordinator" B Ganesh moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to enter the national arena. The release said ahead of the launch of 'National party, Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, the NRIs welcomed KCR's foray into national politics.

Mahesh told news agency PTI that KCR would announce the decision formally at a TRS state executive. He also released the date for the announcement - on June 19. TRS will be officially named BRS, the release said.

With inputs from PTI