Is Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigning?

Speculations are rife that Yediyurappa will step down from the CM's post soon.

Amid weeks of speculation over his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Speaking to reporters, the 78-year-old said that the BJP central leadership’s decision will give him directions on July 25, a day before he completes two years in the chief minister’s office and he will follow them.

"Till now I have not been asked to resign. When the directions come, I will quit and work for the party," the CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

“Based on the instructions that the central leaders will give me on July 25, I will begin my work from July 26. We have a special programme on July 26 regarding 2 years of our government. After attending that programme, I will abide by the instructions from the national president,” he added.

The minister, however, hinted at his exit. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and our national President JP Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age, but appreciating my work, they have given me an opportunity despite me crossing 78 years.”

When asked about who might be his replacement, he said, "I have not recommended any name. The party high command has not said anything to me. Let's see what happens after July 26."

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat strongman, had visited New Delhi last week and met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda.

While there has been some opposition, even from the Lingayat community, against Yediyurappa continuing as the Karnataka CM, a delegation of seers from various mutts had met him on Tuesday and urged him to complete his term.