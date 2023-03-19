‘Is it about my position on Adani issue?’: Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Police notice over 'sexual assault ' remark

Amid action over "women still being sexually assaulted" remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent a four-page preliminary reply to Delhi Police's notice on Sunday. The remark was made by Gandhi during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a 10-point reply, Gandhi questioned the police action, the process adopted by the authorities, and the sudden urgency after a 45-day delay from when the remark was made. The Congress leader’s reply came hours after a team of Delhi Police reached his residence for the third time in five days. Terming the police action “unprecedented”, Rahul questioned whether it had anything to do with his stand on the Adani issue both inside and outside Parliament, sources said.

Gandhi has also sought 8 to 10 days to make a detailed response to the questions asked by Delhi Police regarding the remarks he made on January 30, sources were quoted as saying.

As per the police, Gandhi said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra Srinagar leg that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”. Since the Yatra had passed through Delhi too, police wanted to ascertain if any sexual assault victim had approached Gandhi and if they needed to probe the matter.

“The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them," an official said.

READ | Explained: What is the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sexual assault victim’ comment?

(Inputs from PTI)