A serious flaw has been found in one of India's most widely used government platforms. The vulnerability could allow an attacker to access sensitive data without even needing to log in.

CERT-In has flagged a critical SQL injection flaw in India’s free e-government platform DIGIT Core v2.9. The High-severity warning, issued on November 25, 2026, could put citizen data at risk across 20,000+ government bodies in India and 9 other countries, affecting services like birth certificates, tax and water management.

What is the security flaw?

When an application fails to adequately verify what a user enters, SQL injection occurs. The system can then be compromised by an attacker using malicious database instructions. An attacker does not even require a login account in this instance, according to CERT-In. A remote attacker could execute unauthorised SQL queries by passing specially constructed input through an impacted API endpoint. The attacker might be able to view private database data, alter records, or even remove them if they are successful. This might lead to serious issues for services that rely on accurate government records.

Which part is affected?

The vulnerability impacts DIGIT's User and Access Control Service components. In addition to larger implementations managed by state and federal governments, there are reportedly over 1,000 active deployments throughout cities and government agencies.

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What should organisations do now?

CERT-In has recommended that all organizations utilizing DIGIT update to the most recent version, v2.9.3, right now.eGov India, which maintains the program, has made updated source code available to address the problem. The fix must be applied right away by organisations using their own DIGIT setup. India promotes DIGIT as a digital public good for other nations. However, the risk spreads swiftly across national boundaries when a popular platform has a weakness. The best way to protect citizen data is to update it quickly.