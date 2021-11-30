Is India ready to deal with Omicron? Here's how states are preparing to fight new COVID-19 variant

India is ready to fight against Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus that has spread in many countries of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a meeting on this serious issue and after the advisory from the central government, the state governments have increased surveillance of people coming from abroad. The challenge is also to ensure that not a single person infected with Omicron should escape from testing and monitoring.

The second wave of coronavirus in the country is not yet over properly and a new trouble has shaken the whole world. The biggest challenge today is to know, understand and measure where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in South Africa has reached so far and how many people have been infected by it.

However, India is ready to fight Omicron. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a review meeting on this on Tuesday. The Karnataka government has said that the sample of one of the two people who recently came to Bangalore from South Africa is different from the delta variant. The Karnataka government is in touch with ICMR and central government officials.

Similarly, the Punjab government has issued an alert regarding the new threat. Under this, monitoring of passengers coming from 11 countries has been started. The Maharashtra government is looking for about 1,000 people who have returned to Mumbai from South Africa in the last 10 days. The report of the COVID-19 infected person who has returned from South Africa in Dombivli, Maharashtra will come in a week.

It may be noted that the passengers coming back to Punjab from 11 countries will have to remain in quarantine for 7 days even after the test report comes negative. A house in Chandigarh has been made a containment zone after all the members of this family were found to be coronavirus positive. The concern is that a member of this family had reached Chandigarh from South Africa last week.

At the same time, the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers coming from outside in Uttar Pradesh. 4 foreigners in Mathura have been found coronavirus positive in the last 3 days. The building where these people were staying has been declared as a containment zone. Apart from this, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the COVID-19 situation amidst increasing cases of corona in the state. A review meeting of the situation has been held in Goa as well.

It is a matter of relief for the agencies fighting against coronavirus that till now, no case of a new Omicron variant has been found in India. But the difficulty is that it is not known how many people are roaming in which state of India from at-risk countries and how many of them are infected with Omicron.