Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

Is India ready for China's H9N2 health crisis? Here's what Centre has to say

The WHO's overall risk assessment suggests a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among reported H9N2 cases.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry stated that it closely monitors the H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) outbreak and respiratory illness clusters in northern China. It assured India low risk in these cases, emphasizing India's readiness for any potential emergency arising from this situation.

“India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency. India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues. There has also been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure, especially since the COVID pandemic,” said the health ministry in a statement.

Recently, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) convened to discuss preparedness measures against Avian Influenza cases in India, considering a human case of H9N2 reported to WHO from China in October 2023.

The WHO's overall risk assessment suggests a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among reported H9N2 cases.

The ministry stressed the need to boost monitoring in human, animal farming, and wildlife areas while also highlighting the importance of better coordination.

China is dealing with a possible health emergency after COVID-19, with a mysterious pneumonia outbreak hitting schools and causing a surge in sick children, notably in Beijing and Liaoning province. This has resulted in class suspensions, similar to what was seen in the early days of COVID-19, raising concerns among worldwide health experts.

This outbreak in China, along with India's alertness and readiness, emphasizes the significance of strong global health measures in handling new health risks.

