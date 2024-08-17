Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Watch: Young girl emulates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video goes viral

'Uddhav Thackeray ready to support, but…': Sanjay Raut on MVA's CM face in Maharashtra

Is India at risk of mpox outbreak? Here’s what health ministry said

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Watch: Young girl emulates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video goes viral

Watch: Young girl emulates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video goes viral

10 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

10 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

8 self-defense moves every woman should know

8 self-defense moves every woman should know

8 most powerful Hindu kings

8 most powerful Hindu kings

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए �इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

After his National Award win, Rishab Shetty says OTT platforms do not buy Kannada films: 'We are forced to...'

After his National Award win, Rishab Shetty says OTT platforms do not buy Kannada films: 'We are forced to...'

HomeIndia

India

Is India at risk of mpox outbreak? Here’s what health ministry said

In view of the World Health Organization (WHO) again declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, a detailed review of the situation and the preparedness was taken by Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the meeting with the senior officials of his ministry.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Is India at risk of mpox outbreak? Here’s what health ministry said
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are currently no reported cases of Monkeypox in India even though cautionary measures will be put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.    

At a review meeting held during the day, although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks was not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low for India at present.    

Since WHO first declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in 2022, a total of 30 cases were detected in India with the last case being reported this March, the health ministry said in a statement.    

There are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India as of now, it said. The situation is being monitored closely by the ministry, the statement said.   

In view of the World Health Organization (WHO) again declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, a detailed review of the situation and the preparedness was taken by Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the meeting with the senior officials of his ministry.   

It was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures such as sensitizing the health units at all airports, seaports and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories (32); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case are put in place.    

At the meeting, it was noted that Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management.    

The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person, the statement said.    

The WHO's declaration of 2022 was revoked in May 2023. Since 2022, WHO has globally reported 99,176 cases and 208 deaths due to Monkeypox from 116 countries.   

A joint monitoring group meeting under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services consisting of experts from relevant fields was held on Friday to review the situation.   

The meeting was attended by experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), WHO, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Directorate General of Health Services, central government hospitals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS and others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

'Haters will say...': AI-generated Video of Elon Musk grooving with Donald Trump goes viral, WATCH

'Haters will say...': AI-generated Video of Elon Musk grooving with Donald Trump goes viral, WATCH

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Who was Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, brain behind Agni missiles, he also worked with...

Who was Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, brain behind Agni missiles, he also worked with...

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement