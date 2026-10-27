Is govt allowing pharma companies to overprice medicines? SC flags massive gap in MRP and retailer cost

The Supreme Court bench asked why the drug pricing system seemed to benefit pharma companies and whether such practices should go unchecked.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the massive difference between the MRP of medicines and their purchase price for retailers, questioning who is monitoring drug prices in the country.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, hearing two pleas on drug pricing, questioned why the system favours pharma manufacturers and if such overpricing should be allowed to go unchecked, according to PTI.

Supreme Court questions Centre over MRP-retailer cost gap

“The government is allowing this to happen. It is under the government's own eyes that it is happening,” the bench told Centre.

“Should it be allowed to run amok?” the bench asked.

The court also described the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the drug pricing regulator, as "totally defunct".

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the government's policy is "that the entire ecosystem is not to be controlled".

India has lowest medicine prices: Centre to SC

Defending the pricing regime, Bhati said medicines in India are among the cheapest in the world and the government has to balance affordability, availability and the interests of the pharma industry.

The bench reserved its order.

Earlier, on October 12, the top court had said the Centre's decision to cap trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30% of MRP was "hardly anything to be happy about" and questioned why similar caps cannot be imposed on other medicines.

The Centre, which had earlier faced strong criticism from the court over steep markups on cancer drugs by hospitals, said it has taken an important decision to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 percent of MRP, which is expected to save patients around Rs 2,500 crore annually.