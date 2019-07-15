Is Governor a mere puppet? Question in Bihar civil service exam raises controversy

The question paper of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) which was held on Sunday is getting all the attention for asking students, "Is governor a mere puppet?"

BPSC mains exam paper basically asked a question, "Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?"

Not only this, the paper had other questions which raised has got political fraternity's attention. In another question, it was asked to analyse the pros and cons of the presence of a number of political parties in the country.

A question was asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) yesterday, that reads,"Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" pic.twitter.com/Q1fabkqNEj — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Terming it an insult to the Governor of Bihar, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Bhai Virendra demanded action against the one who had set the paper. He said the person must be identified and shall be punished for this act.

Speaking on the controversy, Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma said that it was saddening that such a question was asked in the BPSC exam. However, it has to be investigated as to how such a question was asked and only then we can comment on it.