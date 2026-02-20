Is Galgotias University professor Neha Singh suspended over China-made ‘robodog’ display at AI Summit?

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?
INDIA
Speculation about Neha Singh's suspension erupted on social media after her LinkedIn profile showed her status as 'open to work'. Is she suspended? Here's what we know.
Galgotias University, based in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, came under scanner after its professor, Neha Singh, claimed at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam that a robodog was developed at the university. However, the robodog in question, which is actually a product by the Chinese robotics firm Unitree, was being falsely presented as a robot developed by students at the university. Following this, Singh came to the helm of the controversy, with rumours sparking that she has been suspended; however, the university has recently issued a clarification.
Nitin Kumar Gaur, Galgotias University Registrar, said they have given their explanation, adding that the professor Neha Singh has not been suspended. “She is not suspended and has been told to stay... Until the complete investigation is done as to why such a mistake has been committed, such proceedings will continue... Because of one person's wrongdoing, the entire university should not be questioned... We are also citizens of India, and we definitely want our country to move forward," he told ANI. Speculation about Neha Singh's suspension erupted on social media after her LinkedIn profile showed her status as 'open to work'.
Following the controversy, Neha described her blooper as her inability to properly “convey” what was supposed to be said. Singh claimed that due to one "misinterpretation", the whole controversy has taken wings. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not teaching AI."By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection," she had told reporters.
Earlier, the authorities at AI Summit 2026 had asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following allegations that the institution presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention, sources said. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall. Earlier, amid rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification, expressing concern about "propaganda" against the university.