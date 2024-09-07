Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Flipkart Minutes, the rapid delivery service from Flipkart, continues to amaze customers with its unexpected surprises.

Flipkart Minutes, the rapid delivery service from Flipkart, continues to amaze customers with its unexpected surprises. In a recent incident, X user posted about ordering a television and receiving a free PlayStation 5 with it.

Link to tweet: https://x.com/ArjunRajkishore/status/1831245252750917849

This isn't the first time Flipkart Minutes has delighted customers though. Previous instances include a laptop being delivered in under 15 minutes, a woman receiving safety pins with her saree order and a customer finding a toy car and a pack of Nimbu Mirchi in their delivery.

Toy Car & Nimbu Mirchi

https://x.com/_miss_navi/status/1830574889008537922?t=Ohe16kJuZLi9A_wq4TwC0g&s=19

Saree & Safety Pins

https://x.com/KhaoKamaoLMA0/status/1830903934329684073?t=veqArdTtBcGAIBB04pZdHA&s=08

Laptop Delivery much earlier

https://x.com/sunnykgupta/status/1826655100972216480

So what are you ordering for yourself now?

