Is Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief planning new party? K Annamalai's exit fuels rumours, details here

K Annamalai was reportedly unhappy with the BJP reviving its AIADMK alliance for the 2026 polls, but he later followed party orders and campaigned hard for the NDA.

With the elections over and a new government in place, speculations are rife that former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai might launch his own party. Once again, these rumours have come up even before the polls. But they’ve picked up speed now on social media. Several of Annamalai’s supporters on X have started suggesting possible party names and even flag designs.

Some claim he could make an announcement as early as June. The buzz has also been fuelled by Annamalai’s recent moves. He openly criticised CBSE’s plan to bring in a three-language policy for Class 9 from this academic year. Plus, political watchers pointed out that he skipped posting about PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, something he usually does.

Is K Annamalai to launch its new party?

K Annamalai was reportedly unhappy with the BJP reviving its AIADMK alliance for the 2026 polls, but he later followed party orders and campaigned hard for the NDA. A former IPS officer, he became TN BJP president in July 2021 at age 37. He held the post till 2025, when the BJP tied up again with the AIADMK for Assembly elections. He was seen as one of the BJP’s sharpest critics of AIADMK after their 2023 split. So his exit as state chief raised eyebrows. But a senior BJP leader denied the rumours. He said there’s no info on Annamalai quitting or starting a new party. Party sources added he may get a national role soon.

BJP leader K. Annamalai earlier praised TVK’s win. He called the 2026 Tamil Nadu election result a “black swan event” because traditional Dravidian parties lost. He said the result shows a “rupture of the system” - like a startup disruption, while he spoke at the Stanford India Conference. According to him, old political structures had become too heavy and rigid. Both regional and national parties failed to move beyond their usual bases. He said national parties were also not bold enough to go beyond the Vindhyas and take risks. He added that this unexpected outcome is a major turning point. It will shape Tamil Nadu’s politics in the coming years.

About K Annamalai

K. Annamalai is an Indian politician from the BJP and a former IPS officer with the Karnataka Police from 2011 to 2019. He was the TN BJP state president from July 2021 to April 2025. During his term, the party’s visibility and prominence in Tamil Nadu grew. He lost the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election from Aravakurichi and the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore.