Is Donald Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US continues to buy from Moscow, threatens India

President Donald Trump appears to have exposed the US's hypocrisy over doing business with Russia. While he slapped India with a 25% tariff, plus a penalty for buying crude oil and military hardware, and further threatened to increase the tariff substantially, Washington continues to do business with Russia. So, is the US financing Russia in its war against Ukraine, as it has accused India of doing? According to the US International Trade Commission (USITC) data, in the year 2024, Washington has imported from Russia fertilisers worth $1.1 billion, palladium worth $878 million, uranium worth $624 million, and aircraft engine parts worth $75 million.

US imports from Russia

The imports from Russia have been going up at the rate of 23% year-on-year to $2.1 billion between January and May this year. The hike in the imports surge was led by sharp increases in the purchase of palladium (37%), uranium (28%), and fertilisers (21%). However, in 2024, US merchandise imports from Russia fell to $3 billion in customs value. It was 90% lower than in 2021, the year before the conflict.

In 2021, the year before the Russia-Ukraine War began, In 2021 Washington imported goods worth around $30 billion from Russia. This fell to $14 billion in 2022 after the war began in February that year. The US imports fell to $4.6 billion in 2023 before settling at $3 billion in 2024. The US mainly imported crude oil, valued at over $17 billion in 2021.

EU-Russia bilateral trade goes up

On the other hand, the EU-Russia bilateral trade in 2024 stood at EUR 67.5 billion in goods and EUR 17.2 billion in services. Defending its trade relations with Moscow, the MEA said in a statement, "This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently. European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, surpassing the last record of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022. Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, machinery, and transport equipment."