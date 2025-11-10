Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
The Delhi bombing took place on a day when Jammu and Kashmir police arrested seven people from Faridabad near the national capital.
Is the Delhi bombing a terror attack? Though it is too early to come to any conclusion, certain issues have raised suspicion. The bombing has taken place on a day when Jammu and Kashmir police arrested seven people from Faridabad near the national capital. They include the two doctors, Arif Nisar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar, cleric Irfan Ahmad, and Zameer Ahmad Ahanger. Police have said that the roles of more individuals have surfaced, and they will be caught, too.
The police statement has also detailed the huge recovery of arms and ammunition. The police said that the 2,900 kg of bomb-making material recovered in the raids includes chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets. These materials could be used to make Improvised Explosive Devices, commonly known as IEDs. The weapons recovered include a Chinese Star pistol, a Beretta pistol, an AK-56 rifle, and an AK Krinkov rifle.
In a similar incident, the Gujarat ATS arrested three people, including a doctor allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Khorasan Province. Earlier, some youth were seen waving the flag of the Islamic State in Sri Nagar. The security agencies said that these youth were trying to grab attention and there is no ISIS base in the state.
On the other hand, Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha said that no crater was made after the blast. He told journalists, "There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported till now, which is the most common injury in bomb blasts. The Eeco car, the source of the explosion, had 2-3 occupants. Mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples."
Besides, no one has come forward to claim the responsibility. It is the general modus operandi of terror outfits that they claim responsibility to take credit and send messages. Indian Mujahideen sent e-mails to many news channels claiming responsibility after the serial blasts on September 13, 2008. No one has come out with such a claim this time.