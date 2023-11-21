Headlines

Is COVID-19 linked to rise in sudden unexplained deaths among Indian youth? Know what ICMR study reveals

The experts gathered data on COVID-19 cases, vaccination, post-COVID health conditions, family histories of unexpected death, smoking, drug and alcohol use, and rigorous-intensity physical activities two days before death or research interviews.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

After a series of sudden rise in heart attack cases among healthy young adults in India, speculations were rife that COVID-19 vaccinations were responsible for it. However, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ended these rumours by stating on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccinations did not boost the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults aged 18-45 years in India. They added that past COVID-19 hospitalisation, family history of untimely deaths and lifestyle behaviours elevated the occurence of such unexplained sudden deaths. 

"COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviors rose the occurence of unexplained sudden death," said ICMR in their study titled 'Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India – A multicentric matched case–control study'.

The researchers had intiated investigations to understand the link between the COVID-19 infections or vaccine and sudden death among healthy youth in India, by referring to 729 cases and 2,916 controls, which included healthy individuals aged 18-45 years without any co-morbidities, who suddenly died of unexplained causes between October 1, 2021- March 31, 2023.

The experts had gathered data on COVID-19 cases, vaccination, post-COVID health conditions, family histories of unexpected death, smoking, drug and alcohol use, and rigorous-intensity physical activities two days before death or research interviews. 

Some of the reasons identified for the spur in unexplained sudden deaths among young adults included past COVID-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death, binge drinking 48 hours prior to death or research interview, useage of drugs/substances, and doing intense physical activity 2 days before death or research interview. 
"Two doses lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death, whereas single dose did not," the study stated.

Previously, after sudden rise in deaths in October this year during Navaratri across Gujarat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had asked the ICMR to caution those with a previous history of severe COVID-19 against overactivity.

"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks," he asserted. 

