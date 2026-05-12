FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?

Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?

CV Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Backs CM Vijay's TVK

CV Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Backs CM Vijay's TVK

Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'

Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?

Well, India is one of the world’s largest fertiliser importers, with heavy reliance on urea, DAP, and potash. China produces ∼25% of the world’s fertiliser, and India rely heavily on Chinese DAP and urea. Know how China's hoarding of fertiliser affects India.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 12, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the US-Iran war, several countries rush to secure fertiliser for spring planting as global agricultural supply chains shipments remain disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid this, Former World Bank President David Malpass accused China of stockpiling large reserves of food and fertiliser; however, China’s embassy rejected the blame, stating it is committed to market stability and that the root causes of supply disruptions are clear. Well, the question arises if China's hoarding is a warning to India?

Former World Bank President accuses China  of hoarding fertiliser

Well, India is one of the world’s largest fertiliser importers, with heavy reliance on urea, DAP, and potash. China produces ∼25% of the world’s fertiliser, and countries like India, Brazil, Pakistan, and in Africa rely heavily on Chinese DAP and urea. China has halted exports of several types of fertiliser since March, citing the need to protect domestic supplies. With cuts in exports, global supply tightens fast.  

David Malpass, who also served as Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs under US President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, was speaking to the World Service's World Business Report on the eve of the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. "They have the biggest world stockpile of foodstuffs and of fertiliser," he said. "They can stop building their stockpiles." He said China’s claim to developing-nation status is no longer credible, citing its position as the world’s second-largest economy. He argued China should suspend that designation at the WTO and World Bank.

In response, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China is committed to global food and fertiliser market stability, and that the supply chain disruptions have clear root causes unrelated to China. He added that China is universally recognised as the largest developing country, and maintaining that status is a legitimate right.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, told the BBC in an emailed statement, "China is committed to maintaining the stability of global food and fertiliser markets."  "The root causes behind the current disruptions in global food and fertiliser supply chains are crystal clear; this blame cannot be shifted onto China," he added.

How does China's fertiliser hoarding affect India?

Because fertiliser is essential for crop yields, export policy becomes a tool of economic leverage. While China frames it as domestic policy, other nations watch it closely during conflicts, as supply can be used as pressure in trade or diplomatic disputes. If China prioritises its own food security via hoarding, further restricting exports, India may face two risks: reduced global supply and high demand, which will eventually lead to price shock. The costlier fertiliser for Indian farmers will impact food prices, and government subsidies to fertiliser companies will likely increase.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?
Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?
NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: After Rajasthan paper leak, NEET-UG held on May 3 cancelled; CBI probe ordered
NEET UG 2026 cancelled over Rajasthan paper leak, CBI to probe
BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS in IPL 2026, here’s why
BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS
Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'
Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property'
Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights
Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement