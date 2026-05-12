Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?

Well, India is one of the world’s largest fertiliser importers, with heavy reliance on urea, DAP, and potash. China produces ∼25% of the world’s fertiliser, and India rely heavily on Chinese DAP and urea. Know how China's hoarding of fertiliser affects India.

As the US-Iran war, several countries rush to secure fertiliser for spring planting as global agricultural supply chains shipments remain disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid this, Former World Bank President David Malpass accused China of stockpiling large reserves of food and fertiliser; however, China’s embassy rejected the blame, stating it is committed to market stability and that the root causes of supply disruptions are clear. Well, the question arises if China's hoarding is a warning to India?

Former World Bank President accuses China of hoarding fertiliser

Well, India is one of the world’s largest fertiliser importers, with heavy reliance on urea, DAP, and potash. China produces ∼25% of the world’s fertiliser, and countries like India, Brazil, Pakistan, and in Africa rely heavily on Chinese DAP and urea. China has halted exports of several types of fertiliser since March, citing the need to protect domestic supplies. With cuts in exports, global supply tightens fast.

David Malpass, who also served as Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs under US President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, was speaking to the World Service's World Business Report on the eve of the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. "They have the biggest world stockpile of foodstuffs and of fertiliser," he said. "They can stop building their stockpiles." He said China’s claim to developing-nation status is no longer credible, citing its position as the world’s second-largest economy. He argued China should suspend that designation at the WTO and World Bank.

In response, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China is committed to global food and fertiliser market stability, and that the supply chain disruptions have clear root causes unrelated to China. He added that China is universally recognised as the largest developing country, and maintaining that status is a legitimate right.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, told the BBC in an emailed statement, "China is committed to maintaining the stability of global food and fertiliser markets." "The root causes behind the current disruptions in global food and fertiliser supply chains are crystal clear; this blame cannot be shifted onto China," he added.

How does China's fertiliser hoarding affect India?

Because fertiliser is essential for crop yields, export policy becomes a tool of economic leverage. While China frames it as domestic policy, other nations watch it closely during conflicts, as supply can be used as pressure in trade or diplomatic disputes. If China prioritises its own food security via hoarding, further restricting exports, India may face two risks: reduced global supply and high demand, which will eventually lead to price shock. The costlier fertiliser for Indian farmers will impact food prices, and government subsidies to fertiliser companies will likely increase.